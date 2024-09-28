North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson hospitalized after 'incident' at campaign event

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. -- North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has been hospitalized following an "incident" at a campaign event Friday evening in Mount Airy, a person close to his campaign told ABC News.

Robinson remains hospitalized and his condition is unclear.

When asked about his condition and whether Robinson was OK, a person close to his campaign responded with: "I'll get you more info as soon as I have it."

The news comes days after several staff members resigned at Robinson's office and on his campaign team.

Robinson appeared at an event in Boone on Monday where he addressed recent allegations made against him in a report from CNN.

The claims, which ABC News has not independently verified, focus on controversial comments Robinson allegedly made on a porn site years ago. Robinson has denied them, calling them "salacious lies." His campaign announced it had retained legal counsel to investigate.

In a news release, Robinson said he was confident the Binnall Law Group from northern Virginia "will leave no stone unturned and enable us to use every legal means to hold CNN accountable for their lies." Firm partner Jesse Binnall has represented former President Donald Trump and his campaign in litigation.