Caught on video: Woman steals French bulldog from North Hollywood home

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A masked woman stole a French bulldog outside a North Hollywood home in a brazen theft caught on camera.

The dognapping happened Tuesday around 7:43 p.m., according to a timestamp on the surveillance video.

Footage shows the woman enter the property, pick up the pup from its bed without hesitation and then calmly walk away.

The owner is devastated by the theft and hopes to be reunited with the beloved pet as soon as possible.