Video shows deadly hit-and-run crash in North Hollywood

Monday, August 12, 2024 7:02PM
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dramatic surveillance video captured a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in North Hollywood.

The crash happened Saturday night on Vineland Avenue.

That's when police say a driver plowed into the back of another car. The impact sent that second car careening into a barrier and the driver in that car died.

The first driver took off, but was later caught. Authorities are investigating possible drunk driving.

While officers were investigating the initial crash, another car crossed a flare pattern and slammed into an LAPD cruiser.

Nobody was hurt in that incident, but that driver was detained for DUI.

Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
