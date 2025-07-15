Several northbound lanes of 110 Freeway closed after pedestrian struck, killed in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed on the 110 Freeway in the South Los Angeles area, prompting the closure of some lanes early Tuesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in northbound lanes at Exposition Boulevard after someone reported a pedestrian running across lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
That person was then struck and killed by a red Dodge Ram, the driver of which stayed at the scene.
All northbound lanes of the freeway were shutdown, but at least two lanes were reported a short time later. It's unclear when the rest of the lanes would reopen to morning commuters.
