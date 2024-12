LIVE: Magnitude 7.0 earthquake strikes Humboldt County, USGS reports; tsunami warning issued

SAN FRANCISCO -- USGS says that a magnitude 7.0 earthquake has hit Northern California in Humboldt County.

A tsunami warning has been issued by the NWS.

It was initially reported as a 6.6 quake but then was upgraded by USGS.

There were no immediate reports of any damage.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.