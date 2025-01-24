Northern lights will be visible in these states this weekend

Another display of the northern lights could be visible this weekend in several U.S. states following a severe solar storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Space Weather Prediction Center forecast a planetary K-index -- which characterizes the magnitude of geomagnetic storms - of five out of a scale of nine for Friday and Saturday, meaning that auroral activity would likely increase on those nights.

The states with the highest chances of seeing the auroras include Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota and Montana, according to NOAA.

FILE - The northern lights flare in the sky over a farmhouse, May 10, 2024, in Brunswick, Maine. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File

Depending on the strength of the coronal mass ejection, states like South Dakota, Wisconsin and Maine could witness the northern lights as well -- although the likelihood is lower.

The sun's magnetic field is currently in its solar maximum, meaning an uptick in northern lights activity is expected over the next several months, as more sunspots with the intense magnetic activity are predicted to occur.

These sunspots can produce solar flares and coronal mass ejections that manifest in a dazzling light show when they reach Earth. Auroras occur when a blast of solar material and strong magnetic fields from the sun interact with the atoms and molecules in Earth's outer atmosphere, according to NOAA. The interaction causes the atoms in Earth's atmosphere to glow, creating a spectrum of color in the night sky.

It is difficult to predict the exact timing and location of northern lights viewing because of the distance of the sun -- about 93 million miles away from Earth, according to NASA.

A citizen science platform called Aurorasaurus allows people to sign up for alerts that an aurora may be visible in their area. Users are also able to report back to the website about whether they saw an aurora, which helps the platform send alerts that the northern lights are being seen in real time.

The best times to view the northern lights are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, according to NOAA. Ensuring a dark setting is the best way to see the aurora. Getting away from light pollution, and even the bright light of a full moon, will also enhance the viewing experience.

Smartphone cameras are more sensitive to the array of colors presented by the auroras and can capture the northern lights while on night mode, even if they are not visible to the naked eye, according to NASA.