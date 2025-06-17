NYC Comptroller, mayoral candidate Brad Lander taken into custody at immigration court

NEW YORK -- Brad Lander, the New York City comptroller and a candidate for mayor, was arrested for allegedly assaulting law enforcement and impeding a federal officer while at an immigration court on Tuesday, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Lander, a Democrat, was escorting a defendant out of immigration court in Manhattan on Tuesday when he was "taken by masked agents and detained" by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, his campaign spokesperson, Dora Pekec, said in a statement.

A DHS spokesperson said in a statement that "it is wrong that politicians seeking higher office undermine law enforcement safety to get a viral moment."

NYC mayoral candidate, Comptroller Brad Lander, is taken into custody during an immigration hearing

"No one is above the law, and if you lay a hand on a law enforcement officer, you will face consequences," the spokesperson added.

Lander's wife, Meg Barnette, told reporters she was accompanying him to the courthouse on Tuesday to "stand witness to what was going on." She said Lander and others had "linked arms" with a man and had repeatedly asked to see a judicial warrant containing evidence of the grounds for the man's deportation when they were "swarmed" by masked agents.

"I am confident Brad's going to be out soon and am very proud of him for standing up," Barnette said during a press briefing. "It's a really sobering and upsetting situation that I haven't quite processed all the way yet."

She said he is being held in the building and has retained an attorney.

SEE ALSO: Newark mayor sues Alina Habba over dismissed trespassing prosecution at ICE facility

Lander was elected comptroller in 2021. He is one of several candidates running in the Democratic mayoral primary slated for June 24.

His detainment has drawn swift condemnation from New York officials, including his fellow mayoral candidates.

Zohran Mamdani, a state assemblymember and Democratic mayoral candidate, called for Lander's release.

"Brad Lander's arrest is the result of the authoritarian crisis New York City faces under Donald Trump and all those who enable him," Mamdani said in a statement. "Standing up for our immigrant neighbors should be celebrated, not condemned. All New Yorkers must speak in one voice and share one message: release Brad now. We will not rest or grow quiet until Brad -- and the immigrant communities who call New York City home -- are safe."

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is also running for NYC mayor, said the incident is the "latest example of the extreme thuggery of Trump's ICE out of control."

New York Attorney General Letitia James called Lander's arrest "profoundly unacceptable."

"Arresting Comptroller Lander for the simple act of standing up for immigrants and their civil rights is a shocking abuse of power," she said in a statement. "No one should face fear and intimidation in a courthouse, and this is a grotesque escalation of tensions. The administration's rampant targeting of New Yorkers only makes our communities less safe."

ABC News' Luke Barr contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.