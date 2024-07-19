Orange County Fair returns with new attractions, old favorites

COSTA MESA, Calif. (CNS) -- The annual Orange County Fair begins Friday, featuring a new exhibit showcasing the county's coastal cities.

"We've put together a beautiful exhibit in the Promenade called Sand and Sea,' featuring all of the beach cities in Orange County all up and down the coast," Orange County Fair CEO Michele Richards told City News Service.

"It features all of the iconic spots at each of those beaches like the Red Car Museum in Seal Beach or the statue of (legendary surfer and swimmer) Duke (Kahanamoku) in Huntington Beach or Ruby's Diner and Fun Zone in Newport Beach, the Pageant of the Masters in Laguna Beach."

The exhibit "also includes a virtual reality experience for our guests," including a tide pool touch tank, Richards said.

"We're also bringing back the Art of Music exhibit from last year, the tribute to the artists who create album cover art," Richards said. "It was a huge hit last year. Almost 250,000 people came to see that exhibit. We're retooling it a bit and bringing it back for an encore."

Also back at the fair this year is the Orange County Transportation Authority's express bus service, Richards said. This is the first time since the pandemic fairgoers can skip the driving and get a bus ride to the fair "for one low price" of $4, Richards said.

The buses will pick up passengers in Fullerton Park and Ride, Laguna Hills Transportation Center, Goldenwest Transportation Center in Huntington Beach and the Anaheim Regional Transportation Intermodal Center.

The carnival will feature three new rides, Richards said.

"There's a Bavarian-themed roller coaster that takes you up on a thrilling up-and-down ride, but also the cars are styled after Bavarian beer barrels and spin while going down the track."

Thrill-ride lovers will enjoy seeing a return of unlimited ride wristbands for $49 from 5 to 8 p.m., Richards said.

The Pacific Amphitheatre will see an extended schedule of concerts with 39 performances, she said. That includes all 23 nights of the fair as well as five before the fair began and 11 after it closes Aug. 18.

At the Action Sports Arena, a comedy hypnotist, Chris Mabrey, will dazzle fair-goers who come to see the monster trucks and races.

As for fair food, Richards said she was "very excited" about a new "special value program," allowing visitors to sample dishes for $5.

"Guests can enjoy smaller portions," at "more reasonable prices," Richards said.

A new food stand, Vegging Out, will serve vegan fare.

This year's food-on-a-stick is honey sriracha pork belly, Richards said.

There's a new gingerbread competition in the contest section of the fair.

In the Visual Arts Gallery the "Rides and Rhythm" exhibit will include the photographs of staffers Michael Goulding and Miguel Vasconcellos, Richards said.

As has been the case since the pandemic, tickets must be purchased in advance through the fair's website. An "everyday passport" is available for $60, any anyone buying that can come any day, even when the fair is sold out, Richards said.

The advance ticketing is a way to help fair officials control attendance so it doesn't get too crowded, Richards said.

This year's theme is "Always a Good Time."