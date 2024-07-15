OC high school coach arrested after contacting former students to commit sex crime, police say

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A high school coach has been arrested after being accused of contacting former student-athletes with the intent to commit a sex crime, the Santa Ana Police Department announced Monday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Aaron Raya, of Santa Ana, who was not only the head track and field coach, but also a football coach and substitute teacher at Godinez High School.

On July 14, the police agency received a report from a mother who found inappropriate text messages between her underage daughter and Raya, according to detectives.

The investigation revealed that Raya began speaking to the former student through social media regarding track events. Upon the student's graduation, Raya began contacting her in a sexual manner and attempted to meet with her, police said.

Further investigation revealed that two more minors and former students were also victims. Police said the young victims alleged Raya made sexual advances towards them.

Raya was taken into custody at his home and booked for a sex-related charge at the Orange County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims and urge anyone with information to contact Detective M. Thomas at (714) 245-8346 or email at mthomas@santa-ana.org. Additionally, you can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-TIP-OCCS (8476227).