Off-duty sheriff's deputy shoots, kills suspected gunman after 2 victims are fatally shot in Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An off-duty San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a homicide suspect Saturday night after two victims were fatally shot in the parking lot of a Fontana shopping center, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired in front of a business at 15218 Summit Avenue, just east of the 15 Freeway, according to the Fontana Police Department.

A 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman had been shot at scene by a 45-year-old male suspect, a news release said. Both victims were transported to hospitals, where they died as a result of their injuries.

"During the shooting, an off-duty law enforcement officer observed (the) incident occurring and a officer-involved shooting occurred with the armed suspect," police said in a statement. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The names of the victims, the deputy and the suspect were not immediately released.

The circumstances that led to the double-homicide were under investigation.