Olympic flag arrives in Los Angeles as city prepares for 2028 Games

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A day after the closing ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris, Mayor Karen Bass arrived in Los Angeles Monday with the official Olympic flag as the city prepares to host the global event in four years.

Los Angeles will become the third city to host the Summer Olympics three times, joining London and Paris. L.A. hosted the event in 1932 and 1984.

Bass walked off a plane holding the Olympic flag, joined by a contingent of Olympic athletes wearing gold and silver medals, as well as elected officials and LA28 organizers.

"I think we all feel pressure, we feel the pressure to make sure that our city and our region is prepared and ready, and that we take full advantage of what's going to come our way," Bass told reporters at Los Angeles International Airport.

The Paris Games leaned into their culture and the hope is L.A. can as well.

"We have sports, we've got entertainment, we've got Hollywood, we've got storytelling, we've got diversity, we've got culture, and all of those things are going to come alive," LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover said.

Hosting the event in Los Angeles presents obvious challenges such as traffic.

During an earlier news conference, Bass promised a "no-car games" in 2028 - doing so through an expansion of its public transportation system and encouraging businesses to allow employees to work from home during the 17 days of the Olympics to avoid traffic jams.

Although most Olympic events in Los Angeles will be accessible only via public transit, some large venues such as SoFi Stadium are still expected to permit on-site vehicle parking.

"We've got a lot of things in the works," said Janet Evans, four-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming and chief athlete officer for LA28. "We've got a lot of work to do, but we're on track and we're really excited."

City News Service contributed to this report.