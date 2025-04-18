Lockdown lifted at Oaks Middle School in Ontario after police investigate suspicious package

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- Oaks Middle School in Ontario was placed on a brief lockdown Friday due to a suspicious package, according to the school district.

"We are currently investigating a suspicious circumstances call at Oaks Middle School. Officers are currently on scene and conducting their investigation," said the Ontario Police Department.

The lockdown was lifted about an hour later.

Children remained in class during the lockdown.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.

