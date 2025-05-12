In-N-Out to open 3 new locations across California

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- In-N-Out is serving up an expansion across California and beyond, one double-double at a time.

The California-based burger joint is opening up three new locations in the state: Indio, Monrovia and Modesto.

In-N-Out last year announced plans to open a store in Sylmar, which hasn't yet opened.

New locations are also slated for Arizona and Washington.

On its website, the new locations are only listed as "Opening Soon," but according to a report from the Los Angeles Times, they are scheduled to open this year.