In-N-Out set to open 4 new locations in Southern California; first for Sylmar, Carson areas

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's hard to resist an In-N-Out burger and soon there will be four new locations in Southern California.

Anaheim will get a fourth location at 540 North Euclid Street.

Oxnard is getting a second location at 1700 East Ventura Blvd.

Sylmar and Carson are getting their first one. The Carson location will be at 20512 Avalon Blvd. while the Sylmar one will be at 13864 Foothill Blvd.

There is not a set date for the grand openings but ABC7 reached out to In-N-Out for confirmation. On its website, the new locations are only listed as "Opening Soon."