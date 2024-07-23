Caltrans worker fatally struck by vehicle while working on 5 Freeway in San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Caltrans worker was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday while working on the 5 Freeway in San Clemente, officials said.

The crash happened right before 9:40 a.m. on the northbound side of the freeway just north of Avenue Palizado, according to a traffic log from the California Highway Patrol.

Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash: a Caltrans truck, a tow truck and a Nissan SUV.

The Caltrans worker was identified as Alexander Rodish, 55. Rodish began working for Caltrans in 2021 and was an equipment operator at the San Juan Capistrano maintenance yard.

"Alexander was a dedicated maintenance employee who was working to make our roads safer," Caltrans director Tony Tavares said in a statement. "Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends and colleagues."

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered flags on the state Capitol and all Caltrans buildings to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Rodish.

Rodish is survived by two children, a sister and a brother.

A total of 194 Caltrans workers have lost their lives on the job, according to the agency.