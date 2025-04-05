OC family keeps getting shipments of Amazon dresses they never ordered: 'We just want them to stop'

Mystery Amazon packages? A family in Orange County keeps getting dozens of deliveries - mostly formal dresses - but they have no idea where they're coming from.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- An assortment of formal dresses is at the center of a puzzling mystery for David Lopez and his family.

"They're mostly, like, lacey dresses," Lopez described.

It all started in January when a package was delivered to his parents' home in Santa Ana.

"They opened it and they realized, 'Oh, it's a dress,' and then my mom thought, 'Well nobody ordered this. It must have been a mistake,'" said Lopez.

Then, the package deliveries from across the country just kept coming. Lopez said so far, more than 50 packages have been dropped off, and each has contained a formal dress inside.

Lopez suspects the dresses were purchased through Amazon and are being returned by the buyers.

"They, unbeknownst to them, they're sending it somewhere, but they're paying for the shipping, and I don't know if they suspect that they're going to get their money back, or if they're not getting their money back, but we don't want to be tied to any of that," said Lopez.

His family has tried returning the packages to the senders, but they keep coming.

Lopez has filed fraud claims and has reached out to the U.S. Postal Service and Amazon to correct the error. He's been told there is no issue.

"They say that there's really nothing that can be done because they can't track or stop the deliveries from coming," said Lopez.

"We're not getting billed for any of these dresses, so they don't really see it as a problem," added Julian Guzman, Lopez's partner. "This isn't like too many purchases on our own account. This isn't even touching our accounts."

While funny at first, Lopez and his family now find the bizarre ordeal suspicious and frustrating. They want to find out if it's being done on purpose, by mistake, or if it's something more serious.

"At this point, we don't really care either," said Lopez. "We just want them to stop because it's inundating my parents."

Eyewitness News has reached out to Amazon but has not heard back.

As Lopez and his family wait for answers, they're turning the bizarre situation into something positive.

"Rather than selling them, or donating them to Goodwill, or throwing them away, we looked for a nonprofit organization here in Orange County, Alianza Translatinx, that we felt could benefit from the dresses," said Lopez.