Construction worker trapped inside trench as crews in Irvine work on swift rescue

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in Orange County worked quickly to rescue a construction worker trapped in a trench approximately 6 feet down.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 6500 block of Roosevelt, near Sand Canyon Road, in Irvine.

The Orange County Fire Authority said, "The patient has both legs buried," and crews worked on shoring the trench so they could set up a rescue system.

The worker is in stable condition as crews maintained constant communication with him, according to the fire department.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.