3 people hospitalized after shooting at Featherly Regional Park in Yorba Linda, OC sheriff says

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department is responding to reports of a shooting at Featherly Regional Park in Yorba Linda.

The sheriff's department said three victims were treated and transported to the hospital in unknown conditions.

Authorities did not immediately say if a shooter had been taken into custody.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking report. Eyewitness News is sending AIR7 and a reporter to the scene. Come back to this post for updates.