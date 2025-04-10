Authorities seeking additional victims of OC coach accused of having sex with underage girls

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators say there could be more victims in the case of an Orange County high school wrestling coach who is accused of having sex with two underage girls.

Anthony Oscar Alcala, 28, of Huntington Beach, was arrested last week and booked on multiple felony charges, including sexual intercourse with a minor, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

The alleged incidents happened between 2017 and 2003, while Alcala was a coach at El Modena High School in Orange and Foothill High School in Santa Ana. Both of the victims allege he groomed then and had sexual relationships with him while he worked as a wrestling coach.

He has also worked at a private wrestling club in Placentia.

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (714) 647-7419 or (714) 647-7000.