Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard & Nick Mohammed go into 'Deep Cover' for new crime comedy

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Orlando Bloom, Bryce Dallas Howard and "Ted Lasso's" Nick Mohammed team up for a new comedy called "Deep Cover."

It tells the story of three improv actors in London who agree to go undercover for the police in a case involving the city's criminal underworld. They'll also make a little much-needed cash along the way.

The movie's tagline is "If you want to surprise, improvise." So, did any of the actors actually get to improvise while making this movie?

"Well, yeah," said Howard, "I mean, this movie is so fun because it feels spontaneous and it's impulsive and the writers are improv comedians. So improvisation was a big part of the conception of this movie. And, that said, they wrote a great script."

Howard plays the improv teacher. Orlando Bloom's character is an actor who wants more out of his career. Nick Mohammed plays a guy named Hugh who's just stepped into their comedy world.

"I like that Hugh goes on a journey and sort of finds his voice eventually," said Mohammed. "And, yeah, it's a fun sort of dance between the kind of comedy and the action. You know, it was brilliant to do."

As for Bloom's thoughts? "You know, they're all, like, dreaming of another life and in a weird way, through the comedy and the camaraderie and the story of the movie, they find their confidence. They find their voice. And that's something that's hopefully very relatable to an audience," he said.

"Deep Cover" is available now on Prime Video.