NorCal school shooting suspect was released from IE jail 2 weeks prior; had lengthy criminal history

OROVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two days after a horrific shooting at a Northern California Christian school, Eyewitness News is learning more about the suspected shooter.

Not only did 56-year-old Glenn Litton have a lengthy criminal history, but he was released from jail in San Bernardino County less than two weeks before the shooting.

"This individual did have some significant mental health issues," said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea during a news conference Thursday. "Several (of his) convictions to various crimes include theft, fraud, forgery in the 1990's and early 2000's."

Litton was convicted on charges related to fraud and identity theft in 2003 and was sentenced to eight years in state prison.

But Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said law enforcement was also concerned about items discovered during a search of his property during that investigation, including things Litton was apparently searching for by using his computer.

"(He was) looking for guns and looking for explosives; notes in the computer itself were fairly significant in terms of planning of some sort of mass incident involving explosives," said Ramsey.

Litton was later convicted on federal identity theft charges in August 2015 and again in April 2016. At some point, Litton came to Southern California, where he was suspected of check fraud in April 2020.

Redlands Police say Litton wrote a fraudulent check to himself in the amount of $3,850 and cashed the check at California Check Cashing at 1615 W. Redlands Blvd.

When the check bounced, it was reported to the Redlands Police Department, which investigated the case and turned it over to the San Bernardino County district attorney's office.

Burglary charges were filed, and an arrest warrant was issued for Litton. He was finally arrested by South San Francisco police in November 2020 and extradited to San Bernardino County.

Despite numerous convictions, officials said Litton had no history of violent crime. He made his first court appearance on the burglary charges in San Bernardino on Nov. 21.

"He had his first court appearance, pleaded not guilty, and was released on his own recognizance," said Honea. "He was then picked up by a family member and brought back to Sacramento."

When deputies responded to reports of an active shooter at Feather River Adventist School in Oroville on Wednesday, they discovered Litton dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Officials said Litton shot two kindergartners, identified as 6-year-old Roman Mendez, and 5-year-old Elias Wolford. Both are still in the hospital in critical and stable condition.

Butte County Sheriff's Office

"It's very likely they're going to have to have a number of surgeries going forward," said Honea. "But the fact that they are currently still with us is a miracle and something we should all be thankful for."

