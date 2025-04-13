Funeral held for 13-year-old boy found dead in Oxnard

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- His murder shocked friends and family, and on Saturday, they got a chance to say goodbye to 13-year-old Oscar Omar Hernandez.

The teen's body turned up last week after he went missing and now someone he knew is charged in his killing.

The nightmare for the teen's family started with his disappearance after he left his Sun Valley home to meet his soccer coach in Lancaster. A few days later, the 13-year-old's body was found near the side of the road in Oxnard.

The coach, 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia Aquino, was arrested on murder charges with special circumstances for lewd acts with a child.

Family members grieving the teen's shocking death surrounded his casket during a procession inside Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Hollywood.

A large crowd of relatives and friends gathered for the 13-year-old's funeral mass.

One of Oscar's classmates spoke to ABC7 about his friend.

"Devastated. Seeing a friend in a casket...still heartbreaking. We would always make fun memories together. We had a field trip going to a Dodger game. I sat next to him on the bus. We were making jokes as if nothing was wrong," said Andrew Barrios.

In a statement, the teenager's family said:

"We are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved son Oscar Omar Hernandez Bautista. His bright sprit and love for soccer brought joy to everyone who knew him. We are heartbroken that someone entrusted with his case could commit such a horrific act."

The family members also expressed their gratitude for the support they've received.

Additional victims or anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (818)374-5415 or the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at (877) 710-5273.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers hotline at (800) 222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.