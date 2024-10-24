Oscar winner John Williams celebrated in new documentary, film opens AFI Fest

HOLLYWOOD -- John Williams is a movie maestro behind some of the most iconic scores in film history. And now, a new documentary celebrates his long and illustrious career. "Music by John Williams" kicked off this year's A-F-I Fest in Hollywood.

John Williams has worked extensively with director Steven Spielberg over the years. Ron Howard, one of the producers of "Music by John Williams," told me how much Williams' impact has had on Spielberg and another famous filmmaker.

"Knowing Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, friends of mine who have worked with John over and over again, they very much depend on his taste, his sensibility, his talent. And they lean on it heavily," said Howard.

"John Williams is the best at what he does. He's the best living film composer," said Diane Warren. "It's that combination, that alchemy, you know, that perfect music and that perfect-I mean, he does it in his sleep."

Filmmaker Laurent Bouzereau thinks people are going to discover new sides of Williams that they don't necessarily know.

"I think there are quite a few discoveries so I'm excited," said Bouzereau.

You can see "Music by John Williams" on Disney+ beginning November 1st.