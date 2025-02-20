Oscars 2025: Full list of road closures in days leading up to show

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Hollywood is getting ready for the Oscars, and that means more road closures are set to begin.

Here's everything you need to know.

10 days before show: Thursday, Feb. 20

Starting Thursday, Hollywood Boulevard will be closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue.

7 days before show: Sunday, Feb. 23

The south curb lane of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive will be closed. MTA will re-route bus traffic.

Hawthorn Alley behind El Capitan Theatre from 300 feet east of Orange Drive east to the "T" alley will also be closed. The remainder of Hawthorn Alley to remain open from the "T" east to Highland Avenue.

6 days before show: Monday, Feb. 24

Hawthorn Alley on the east side of the El Capitan Theatre from Hollywood Boulevard south 210 feet to "T" of east/west alley will be closed.

2 days before show: Friday, Feb. 28

Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive will be closed.

1 day before show: Saturday, March 1

Orchid Avenue from 60 feet south of Franklin Boulevard to Johnny Grant Way will be closed except for residents, emergency vehicles, and hotel loading.

Orange Drive from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Boulevard will be closed except for local residents, local business access, and emergency vehicles.

The North and south sidewalk of Hawthorn Avenue from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive will also be closed.

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive will close. MTA station will be by-passed from the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday, March 1 until the first scheduled train after 6 a.m. Monday, March 3.

Pedestrian traffic will be rerouted to south sidewalk.

West sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way south to Hollywood Boulevard will be closed. Johnny Grant Way from Highland Avenue to Orange Drive will also be closed.

Full list of closures on day of show - 12:01 a.m. Sunday, March 2 - 6 a.m. Monday, March 3

Remainder of Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue

Orange Drive from Hollywood Boulevard to Lanewood Avenue

North sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue. No pedestrian access

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to 300 feet east of Highland Avenue, 8-foot pedestrian access

South sidewalk of Hollywood Boulevard directly in front of the north-south Hawthorn Alley. No pedestrian access to cross alley

East sidewalk and curb lane of Highland Avenue from Yucca Street to Sunset Blvd. 8-foot pedestrian access (300 ft. south of Hollywood Blvd only)

Extend closure of west sidewalk of Highland Avenue from Hollywood Blvd to Sunset Blvd

West curb of Highland Avenue from Johnny Grant Way to Hollywood Blvd until 9 a.m.

Closures that'll be in place from 4 a.m. March 2 to 4 a.m. March 3

North and south crosswalks on Hollywood Boulevard at the Highland Avenue intersection

Highland Avenue from Sunset Boulevard to Franklin Avenue

Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Ave to Orange Drive

Hollywood Boulevard from Highland Avenue to Cahuenga Boulevard

Roads that will be closed to all traffic except for local residents, business access and emergency vehicles between 4 a.m. March 2 - 4 a.m. March 3

Hawthorn Avenue between Orange Drive and La Brea Ave

Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and McCadden Place

McCadden Place between Yucca Street and Hollywood Boulevard

Yucca Street between Highland Avenue and Wilcox Avenue

Wilcox Avenue between Sunset Blvd and Cahuenga Boulevard

South sidewalk of Franklin Ave from Orchid Ave to Highland Ave

Hillcrest Road s/o Franklin Ave to dead end

Access will be restricted on streets that end at or intersect Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue at the discretion of the LAPD and LADOT.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.