Kelly and Mark excited for Live's 'After the Oscars Show' special

Joelle Garguilo speaks with the Live co-hosts about what viewers can expect on their 'After the Oscars Show' special.

Joelle Garguilo speaks with the Live co-hosts about what viewers can expect on their 'After the Oscars Show' special.

Joelle Garguilo speaks with the Live co-hosts about what viewers can expect on their 'After the Oscars Show' special.

Joelle Garguilo speaks with the Live co-hosts about what viewers can expect on their 'After the Oscars Show' special.

LOS ANGELES -- Sunday night may belong to Oscar for the 97th annual Academy Awards, but Monday morning belongs to Kelly and Mark and their "After the Oscars Show" special.

Emmy Award-winning hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are bringing the fan favorite live show back to the Dolby Theater.

The stage where history is made will be transformed into the "Live" set overnight after the awards wrap up.

"Being backstage after someone has won an Oscar is something you won't soon forget," Consuelos said.

The duo will be the first to talk to the Oscar winners just moments after they walk off stage.

"We are in this little tiny crawl space of an area," Ripa said.

"I am convinced if we were any bigger as people we wouldn't be able to do the job," Consuelos added.

The "Live" team will work through the night to get ready for the special.

"We're transforming their stage to our stage, my producers are in the edit all night and they're editing these pieces so they're working like crazy," said executive producer Michael Gelman.

It's a lot of work, but a whole lot of fun. Kelly and Mark also get the chance to show off those acting chops. The show's cold open is always a hit and this year promises to be no different.

"We like to remind the producers and directors that are at the Academy that we are in fact actors as well," Ripa said.

Look out for the duo's take on "Wicked" as Kelly steps into the role as Galinda.

"What I see is Kelly as Ariana Grande and it took me a good five or six seconds to realize it wasn't her," Consuelos said.

And expect guests like Lil Jon, Steve Aoki, Nikki Glaser and more.

"If you want the most wild and crazy version of the Oscars, watch our after-Oscars show live at 9 a.m.," Ripa teased.

It airs Monday morning from the Oscars stage in Los Angeles.

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET 12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET 4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.

