Oscars to bring estimated $134M to LA County economy, according to report

The Oscars are more than just a night of glitz and glamour -- they are an economic boon for many small businesses in Los Angeles.

The Oscars are more than just a night of glitz and glamour -- they are an economic boon for many small businesses in Los Angeles.

The Oscars are more than just a night of glitz and glamour -- they are an economic boon for many small businesses in Los Angeles.

The Oscars are more than just a night of glitz and glamour -- they are an economic boon for many small businesses in Los Angeles.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Oscars are more than just a night of glitz and glamour -- they are an economic boon worth for many small businesses in Los Angeles.

The show brings an estimated $134 million to Los Angeles County, according to a report by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. And those millions are not from the award show itself but from related activities: drivers, restaurants, hotels and much more.

Business owners are noticing the boost in sales.

"It's really busy," Alex Alejomeire, owner of Don Us Donuts in Hollywood. "We have really, really good sales, there's a lot of people walking around. A lot of people try to get some photos of the event and the red carpet. So, it's great for us."

The event is bridging the gap between the film industry and the global audience, drawing crowds from all over the world.

"Since reopening, we have been consistently been getting busier year by year, which has been nice," Alex Brandt, operations manager for Hollywood Tours, told ABC7. "The fires hit, we saw a little dip down. But now with the Oscars coming this weekend, we see a lot of people coming from different places around the world to come out and see L.A."

March 2 is Oscar Sunday! Watch the 2025 Oscars live on ABC and Hulu.



Live red carpet coverage starts at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT with "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars."



Watch all the action on the red carpet live on ABC, streaming live on OnTheRedCarpet.com and on the On the Red Carpet Facebook and YouTube pages.



The 97th Oscars, hosted by Conan O'Brien, begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. and will be followed by a special preview of "American Idol."

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.