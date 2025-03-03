Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo open 2025 Oscars with gravity-defying musical performances

LOS ANGELES -- The 2025 Oscars kicked off Sunday evening with gravity-defying musical performances from two popular stars.
Following a special tribute video to Los Angeles, Ariana Grande opened the 97th Academy Awards with a rendition of "Over the Rainbow" from 1939's "The Wizard of Oz."
Erivo then followed that up with a breath-taking performance of "Home" from the 1975 Broadway musical "The Wiz."
The two stars came together to perform "Defying Gravity," the song from the climax of their Oscar-nominated film "Wicked."
Erivo is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Elphaba in "Wicked." Grande is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her role in the film as Glinda.
