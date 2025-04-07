Overturned big rig carrying coconut oil shuts down SB 110 Freeway transition to EB 91 in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- An overturned big rig carrying coconut oil shut down the southbound 110 Freeway transition to the eastbound 91 Freeway in Gardena Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported at around 12:30 p.m. after the semi truck apparently lost control and crashed into the center divider.

That is when the semi truck overturned on its side and spilled coconut oil on the road.

The driver was able to get out of the semi truck.

A SigAlert was issued, ordering a hard closure of the transition. The SigAlert is set to expire at around 5:30 p.m.