Oxnard police open fire on attempted murder suspect seen walking in traffic with 'sharp object'

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police officers in Oxnard opened fire on a man wanted for attempted murder after he was walking in traffic with some sort of sharp object, investigators said.

It happened Sunday just before 11:30 p.m. in the 500 Block of North Ventura Road.

Officers responded to the area after receiving several calls about a man "walking in traffic with a sharp object in his possession" near Ventura Road and Doris Avenue. They quickly learned the suspect had an outstanding arrest warrant for attempted murder from an unrelated stabbing incident, police said.

"Officers made contact with the subject, who had a sharp object in his hand," said the Oxnard Police Department in a press release. "The officers gave commands to the subject, and he did not comply."

Shots were fired shortly after, injuring the suspect. He was transported to the Ventura County Medical Center where he's currently listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured.

Police said the officers' body-worn camera captured the entire incident, which will be released to the public at some point.

"In accordance with standard protocol for officer-involved shootings, the involved officers have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation progresses," said police.

The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit along with the Ventura County District Attorney's Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact Detective Adam Aguilar at 805-385-7680 or adam.aguilar@oxnardpd.org.