Pacific Coast Highway set to reopen Friday after Palisades Fire forced closure

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A stretch of Pacific Coast Highway is set to reopen Friday ahead of Memorial Day weekend following a months-long closure.

The highway has been closed to the public since the Palisades Fire and is only open to repair crews, essential businesses and residents who live in the burn area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said PCH would be ready to reopen to one lane of traffic in each direction starting in May.

The busy road is a major artery for hundreds of thousands of people.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.