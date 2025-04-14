Tense video shows crews rescue woman stuck on side of cliff on Pacific Crest Trail

Rescue crews found the hiker after she managed to send an emergency text to 911 from a Garmin-type device, officials said.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) -- A hiker stuck on the Pacific Crest Trail was rescued after sending an emergency text to 911, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, and the incredible rescue was captured on video.

In a post on social media, the department said Rescue 9 was called to the Whitewater area of the trail on Sunday, just south of San Bernardino County, after receiving an emergency 911 text the hiker was able to send from a Garmin-type device.

Tense video shared by RCSO shows the woman clinging to the side of the cliff. Her legs and arms were shaking as she death-gripped the rocks.

RCSO said the woman was exhausted from clinging to the side of the cliff for over an hour with a heavy pack and unsure footing.

The video shows the team working together to coordinate the rescue. The woman bear-hugged the rescue specialist who was dropped to her location, and the team lifted them to the top of the cliff to get the hiker in a more comfortable position to be airlifted away.

RCSO described it as an "intense, technical rescue."

Officials did not release further details about the woman's identity or condition. The video shows scrapes down her leg where she was clinging to the cliff, but she appeared alert and in good spirits after being rescued.