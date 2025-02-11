Pacific Palisades community comes together to show gratitude to California National Guard

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following the deadly Palisades Fire, the California National Guard has been protecting the area. This past weekend, residents got together to say a big "Thank You."

They brought a Super Bowl party to the soldiers!

It's been more than 30 days since the Palisades Fire ripped through the community, destroying homes and claiming 12 lives.

The California National Guard was deployed, and soldiers secured the roads and protected houses from looters.

A month later, they received a well-deserved break.

"You look back and see all the pain and suffering we went through, and then you look at trying to have a moment of joy. Just that little sunshine of hope," event organizer Larry Vein said.

That little sunshine of hope came on Super Bowl Sunday, with Pacific Palisades residents coming together to bring soldiers a watch party.

The celebration was held in the parking lot of Will Rogers State Beach, right across some of the devastation.

Volunteers brought out large TVs, trays of sandwiches and one resident even set up their own AV equipment to watch the Chiefs and the Eagles.

Community members come out to personally show their gratitude.

"To come together and let them know that we appreciate what they do. Appreciation has been so important to us. To let them know that they're not just somebody here watching the command post, but we really appreciate that they're here protecting our community," Vein said.

Kalaveras restaurant even came out and donated tacos.

"This is a day that most people spend with their friends and their families, and these guys are here keeping our community safe. We're really grateful to have them," L.A. City Councilwoman Traci Park, who represents the 11th District, said.

"The fact that the Palisades community came out here and provided a venue for the soldiers to watch the game while they're here serving the community... it's an amazing and very heartfelt gesture, and I'm humbled by it," U.S. Army Lt. Col. James W. Smith said.

An act of kindness that truly represents the attitude of Palisades Strong.