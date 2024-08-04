Same Pacific Palisades home broken into twice within a few hours, LAPD says

An investigation is underway after a home in Pacific Palisades was burglarized twice within just a few hours overnight.

An investigation is underway after a home in Pacific Palisades was burglarized twice within just a few hours overnight.

An investigation is underway after a home in Pacific Palisades was burglarized twice within just a few hours overnight.

An investigation is underway after a home in Pacific Palisades was burglarized twice within just a few hours overnight.

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation is underway after a home in Pacific Palisades was burglarized twice within just a few hours.

Officers responded to a home burglary in progress around 10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Embury Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The suspects entered the home by breaking a window on the second floor.

A few hours later, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a second break-in at the same home. In that incident, police say the suspects broke in through a first floor window.

The homeowners were not home at the time, but they believe both burglaries were carried out by the same three suspects. Authorities are investigating, but have not confirmed if they were the same suspects.

It's unclear what, if anything, was stolen.