Drivers do 'donut' car stunts, fireworks go off during Pacoima protest against immigration raids

Video shows drivers doing "donut" car stunts in the intersection, people climbing light poles and lighting fireworks.

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A chaotic scene broke out overnight in Pacoima where people protested against recent immigration raids that have taken place in Los Angeles and Southern California.

The incident happened on Van Nuys and Laurel Canyon boulevards early Friday morning.

During the incident, others marched, waived flags and held signs against the raids. Police later dispersed the crowd.

Eyewitness News reached out to police on whether any arrests were made in connection with the incident but has not received a response yet.

A wave of protests began in Los Angeles earlier this month when immigration raids began in the city.