Palisades Charter High School seniors graduate at iconic Hollywood Bowl after devastating wildfires

From a rocky few months to taking the stage like rock stars at the Hollywood Bowl, Palisades Charter High School seniors graduated at the iconic venue on Wednesday.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was the day students at Palisades Charter High had been waiting for -- on Wednesday, the seniors finally got to walk the stage at the Hollywood Bowl to receive their diplomas.

The big celebration comes after the devastating Palisades Fire back in January.

"I'm very excited to be here, and maybe I'll be here for a concert one day and be like, 'I graduated here!'" said graduate Eve May.

More than 2,000 Pali High students were displaced after the Palisades Fire. The flames scorched the school and many of the students' homes.

In April, they returned to in-person learning after transforming an old Sears building in downtown Santa Monica into a temporary school.

While it wasn't perfect, students and staff say just being together again made a world of difference for them after so much tragedy.

"Just seeing so many of my friends who have lost everything, it's a lot. And definitely not being able to go to school for months was hard, at least we got to spend the last month and a half together, and we're all here together today," said graduate Madison Rodriguez.

In true Hollywood fashion, they received a sendoff from White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge.

"When you have to go through something really horrendous like what you've had to endure, when you come out on the other side, it just makes you a more interesting person, and someone who not much can get in your way," Coolidge said. "And I hope that's all going to work for you. I'm very proud of you and happy graduation."

Congratulations to the class of 2025!