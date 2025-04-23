Palisades Charter High School students back in class since being displaced by the fires in January

SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- An exciting day for Palisades Charter High School students who were back in the classroom for the first time since being displaced by the fires in January.

You could feel the excitement from these Pali high students! They're finally all together again after the Palisades fire destroyed their school. This old Sears building has been transformed into their new home base.

"Being able to convene at this spot is showing the strength of our community and how we really can make it through anything," said Owen Fisher, Pali High Student.

It's a reunion more than three months in the making for the resilient students and staff of Palisades Charter high school who had been distance learning since the fire damaged their school.

"Just getting to see our friends, faculty, admin, our security guard Eric ... there's just so many people that you didn't get to see every day, something you take for granted," said Nathan Hall, Pali High Student.

More than 2,000 students - finally together again under the same roof. This old Sears building on fourth street in downtown Santa Monica was transformed into their new temporary learning space ... and these kids, couldn't be happier.

"This is the first opportunity for all of the kids to come back and be together and be with their teachers, so it is a thrilling moment," said Dr.Pam Magge, Executive Director and Principal. "We have really stepped up security on the new site. In addition, Santa Monica, we are surrounded by folks that are going to make sure this is going to be a safe situation."

For now, this revamped Sears building will serve as their new home while work is underway to repair and restore their beloved campus. As the recovery process continues - students today tell us they're focused on the positive.