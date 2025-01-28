Palisades, Eaton Fire communities rebound; raise funds, spirits with basketball matchup

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif (KABC) -- Two communities ravaged by fire come together on the basketball court. The game, raising funds... and spirits... for their recovery.

"I think an event like this brings us together and makes us stronger," said Matin Farhangnia, Palisades High basketball.

A fundraiser - complete with baked goods, donations, and lots of raffle prizes - bringing together two fire torn communities at a basketball game.

"For the boys to be able to come together and compete against one another but know that they are playing for something bigger than themselves is really pretty awesome," said Andrew Burghdorf, Chief Operating Officer, St. Francis High School.

Players from both Saint Francis High School in La Canada Flintridge and Palisades High School lost homes in the Palisades and Eaton fires. among them - Matin Farhangnia.

"It's one of those things that you don't think is going to happen to you and then it starts getting realer and realer," said Farhangnia.

Both communities raising more than $7,000... the proceeds split between Palisades and Eaton fire victims.

"All of this is going to support the families that were impacted by the fires," said Burghdorf.

Saint Francis took the win, but for the players, this basketball game meant more than just the outcome.

"This was great. Seeing both communities impacted by the fires come together. it's great to come out here, it's a great distraction from everything going on and playing basketball has really helped me get back to normalcy during this time," said Farhangnia. "I think this event was great."