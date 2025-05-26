Palm Springs fertility clinic reopening at temporary location after deadly car bombing attack

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- A Palm Springs fertility clinic is reopening Tuesday at a temporary location after it was heavily damaged in a car bombing attack.

The explosion on May 17 gutted the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic and shattered the windows of nearby buildings.

Representatives for the clinic said the new temporary building is located in the plaza across the street from its original location. They expect to move tanks with thousands of eggs and embryos into the new location.

The clinic has vowed to rebuild on the same site the deadly bombing.

READ ALSO | Founder of Palm Springs fertility clinic offers to pay for suspected bomber's funeral

The founder of a Palm Springs fertility clinic that was targeted during a car bombing attack said he forgives the suspect and even offered to pay for his funeral services.

Guy Edward Bartkus, a 25-year-old from Twentynine Palms who's believed to be responsible for the explosion, died in the bombing.

He reportedly left behind "anti-pro-life" writings before carrying out the attack.

Investigators are calling the bombing an act of terrorism as authorities continue to piece together the motive and events leading up to bombing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.