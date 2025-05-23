Founder of Palm Springs fertility clinic offers to pay for suspected bomber's funeral

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The founder of a Palm Springs fertility clinic that was targeted during a car bombing attack said he forgives the suspect and even offered to pay for his funeral services.

Representatives of the American Reproductive Center spoke at a news conference Thursday, thanking first responders for "preserving life."

Amer Abdallah, who's a cousin of Dr. Maher Abdallah, the founder of the clinic, said they've made contact with the suspect's family and have offered to pay for his services.

"I was livid when this happened," he said. "After the shock wore down, I said, 'How could this happen? Who did it? How did it happen?' I said, 'Something has to be done,' and [ Dr. Maher Abdallah ] said, 'Listen, you need to calm down. Everything happens by the grace of God. Nothing is a mistake. This young man was misguided. I don't blame him. I forgive him.' He asked me to reach out to his family and to pay for his funeral services, and I told him, 'You are such a better man than I am.'"

Authorities identified 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus as the primary suspect in the attack. He was killed in the explosion outside the clinic on Saturday.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills believes others may have known Guy Edward Bartkus was planning to attack the fertility center.

Investigators say Bartkus had multiple social media accounts where he posted videos of homemade explosive devices and messages alluding to his plans. Some of his videos date back six years.

When asked about the suspect's ideology, Dr. Maher Abdallah said he and his team are focusing on their work and said they're "for life."

"I really have nothing to say about his ideology," the founder said. "I know what our ideology is. We don't even look back. We're for life. We're helping families have kids, our successes and how many children we help bring to this world. I really don't care much about his ideology, and the last thing I want to do is promote it. It means nothing to me."

Investigators believe Bartkus built the bomb in the garage of his home in Twentynine Palms. People who live on that street had been evacuated as a precaution in case there were more explosives at the home.

Investigators say Bartkus also left behind a manifesto expressing anger at procreation and overpopulation.