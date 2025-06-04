Suspect arrested for link to Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion, sources say

Days after a car bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, investigators continue to search for a motive.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Federal authorities on Wednesday are expected to announce that a defendant allegedly linked to the primary suspect in last month's Palm Springs explosion has been arrested, sources tell ABC News.

That individual is expected to appear in a Brooklyn federal court before being brought to California.

The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle outside a fertility clinic.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.