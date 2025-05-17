Explosion rocks Palm Springs, shattering windows at multiple businesses

Multiple residents reported feeling the force of the blast throughout the city.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters and emergency crews are investigating an explosion in Palm Springs, the city confirmed.

According to a post on the city's official Facebook page, the explosion happened just before 11 a.m. Saturday along North Indian Canyon Drive.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

"Palm Springs Police and Fire are currently on scene and request that residents stay away from the area so that emergency crews can work the incident," read the city's post.

Though details are limited, multiple residents reported feeling the force of the blast throughout the city.

Photos shared with Eyewitness News show debris scattered in the street in front of several business.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.