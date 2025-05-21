Online trail reportedly reveals website dedicated to Palm Springs bombing

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- We're getting some new insight on the suspect behind a car bombing attack targeting a fertility clinic in Palm Springs.

The Los Angeles Times combed through the online trail of 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus and found a website reportedly dedicated to the bombing.

The site was said to feature a 30-minute recording by Bartkus that was uploaded at the time of the explosion. The Times says he promised a video of the blast, but never posted it.

He was killed in the explosion outside the American Reproductive Centers on Saturday.

Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills believes others may have known Guy Edward Bartkus was planning to attack the fertility center.

Investigators believe he built the bomb in the garage of his home in Twentynine Palms.

People who live on that street had been evacuated as a precaution in case there were more explosives at the home.

Thomas Bickel lives in one of the cottages in the complex right next door to where Bartkus lived. He says he spoke to an investigator Monday afternoon when residents were allowed back home.

"All they really told me, the guy's exact words were he had like an explosives laboratory in there," Bickel recalled. "Although he built a pretty big bomb that he took down to Palm Springs, there was still enough material in there to do serious damage... That's why it took almost three days for them to clear the area, because they had to be really careful."

Days after a car bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, investigators continue to search for a motive.

Bickel said very few of his neighbors ever really saw Barkus.

"Even though he lives right there, I've never seen him," Bickel said. "The guy who lives in the cottage directly behind me that's closest to his garage, he said he's seen him once."

Investigators say Bartkus also left behind a manifesto expressing anger at procreation and overpopulation.