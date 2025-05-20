Palm Springs police chief believes others may have known suspect was planning explosion

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- Days after a car bombing outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, investigators are still combing the scene and the suspect's home as they search for a motive.

Investigators say Guy Edward Bartkus had multiple social media accounts where he posted videos of homemade explosive devices and messages alluding to his plans. Some of his videos date back six years.

The suspect's father, Richard Bartkus, told the New York Times he and his son were estranged. He said as a teen, his son would make smoke bombs.

The 25-year-old's car bomb went off outside the American Reproductive Centers on Saturday. FBI officials confirmed Monday that DNA evidence collected at the scene was matched to that of Bartkus.

All eggs and embryos that were being stored at the clinic survived, mostly because of a deputy fire chief.

"If you see it, you own it," Mills said. "In other words, you're just as culpable as the person who pulled the trigger or set off the bomb. If you believe something was going to take place, you saw them googling mass casualty incidents, active shooters, you know, serial killers - and you didn't speak up? Morally, you own this."

Mills said people with knowledge of the situation could face charges from the FBI, depending on what they knew.

Meanwhile, video form AIR7 shows agents combing through the suspect's home in Twentynine Palms, which is about 50 miles from the site of the explosion. They're trying to determine a motive and figure out how Bartkus was able to get his hands on so many explosives.

People who live on that street have been evacuated as a precaution in case there are more explosives at the home.

Authorities say Bartkus left behind "anti-pro-life" writings before carrying out the targeted attack investigators called terrorism.

His writings seemed to indicate anti-natalist views, which hold that people should not continue to procreate, authorities said. He reportedly believed human life is mostly suffering, and therefore, should not be created.