Father released from jail after toddler's death in Antelope Valley; investigation continues

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The father who was arrested in connection with the death of his toddler, who was found unresponsive at a park in Palmdale, has been released from jail.

Jail records indicate Schaffer Grindstaff, 29, was released Monday night, but the reasoning was not clear.

He was arrested after his son, Cameron Flores, was found unresponsive at Melville J. Courson Park in Palmdale last week. Investigators said the boy's father made some inconsistent statements when they interviewed him.

At the time, Grindstaff told deputies his son was suffering from a medical emergency. He was later arrested on suspicion of accessory to conceal a crime and child endangerment.

The circumstances surrounding the child's death remain a mystery. An official cause has not been released from the medical examiner's office.

Detectives, meanwhile, are looking to interview the child's mother.