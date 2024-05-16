Pamela Adlon directs 'Babes;' film tackles motherhood in new R-rated comedy

Pamela Adlon has spent 40 years in show business. She's now directed her first feature film. In 'Babes,' we meet two best friends who have differing views on motherhood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pamela Adlon started her career in show business when she was a teenager. Now more than 40 years later, the actress, writer and producer is directing her first feature film.

It's a comedy called "Babes." The film tells the story of two best friends. One is a mom, and one is about to become one after a one-night-stand. She knows she can't go through her pregnancy alone.

"I don't want to spoil the movie, but there's a moment when you realize how shocking it is, the miracle of birth. They don't call it the miracle of birth for nothing," said Adlon.

The film is fairly descriptive in its depiction of pregnancy and motherhood. The two best friends in "Babes" may be in different places in their lives--and that's part of the story--but so is the power of friendship.

"It can be messy and hilarious," said actress Michelle Buteau. "As a woman, I don't always hear other women's stories. And so, you know, I'm glad you feel like a fly on the wall. You should be a guest at the table because we are--is not just a male/female thing. This is a human thing, man."

The film's stars have spent their lives in comedy, but they hope their movie sparks more than laughs. Ilana Glazer also co-wrote it.

"We were just feeling so proud to create a space to give audiences the chance to cry. Yeah, feel big feelings. And, for us, the tension between the visceral comedy and the drama that has a big heart is what people should go see this movie in theatres for," said Glazer.

"You want to know that your friends are always going to be there and come back to you. And you want to know that if you push against them, they'll push back and the love will still remain," Adlon said.