Father of 4 identified as victim of Panorama City shooting on Christmas night

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was shot and killed in a Panorama City neighborhood on Christmas night has been identified by family members as a 26-year-old father of four as authorities search for a suspect.

The deadly incident unfolded around 9 p.m. Wednesday near Cedros Avenue and Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Neighbors said they heard two people arguing followed by 15-20 gunshots. Nobody saw the shooter, but witnesses reported seeing a red car driving away from the scene.

The victim was found lying on the sidewalk and was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The victim's sister-in-law, who wished to remain anonymous due to safety concerns, identified him to Eyewitness News as Samuel Ramirez, who went by Sammy.

He and his family had gathered to celebrate Christmas when his sister-in-law said Ramirez stepped outside for a smoke break.

The father of four leaves behind a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. She described him as a hard-working man.

"Weekends were all to his kids. He wasn't a problematic guy. He was a very family-oriented guy.... We just don't understand why it happened. We just wish it didn't happen, especially on Christmas," she said.

It's unclear whether Ramirez knew the shooter. No arrests have been made.

The family, meanwhile, hopes to establish a GoFundMe account.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (818) 374-9550.