Christmas night shooting in Panorama City leaves man dead

A Christmas night shooting in the Panorama City area left one man dead, authorities said.

A Christmas night shooting in the Panorama City area left one man dead, authorities said.

A Christmas night shooting in the Panorama City area left one man dead, authorities said.

A Christmas night shooting in the Panorama City area left one man dead, authorities said.

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Christmas night shooting in the Panorama City area left one man dead, authorities said.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 8700 block of Cedros Avenue.

Responding officers found the victim down on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

It's unclear what caused the shooting but police said those who reported it said they heard more than a dozen gunshots. Witnesses also told police they saw a red vehicle speeding away from the scene.

No word on a suspect or suspects.

The incident remains under investigation.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.