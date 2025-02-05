Pasadena Humane Society showers love, care on displaced animals from Eaton Fire

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- So many animals have been displaced by the Eaton Fire -- but the Pasadena Humane Society is taking good care of them until they find a new place to call home.

Hundreds of animals still call the Pasadena Humane Society home. The staff and volunteers are working together to care for each animal - showering them each with love.

More than 1,400 animals have been reunited with their owners.

"Last week, we had a dog that came in with burn injuries and I got to be there when his dad came to pick him up," said Kevin McManus with the Pasadena Humane Society. "Sweet and emotional and helps us remember who we're helping."

Generous donations from the public have stocked up the pet food pantry with everything from beds, crates, leashes and of course food. The biggest need right now is financial.

"We have a lot of exotic animals here that we've never had to house before, so we had to buy them all new habitats and lighting and all that," said McManus.

The Pasadena Humane Society is still operating under emergency operations, with a combination of stray animals and pets who have owners who just can't take them home yet.

"We don't expect people to come in and take their pet home when they don't have a home to go to, so we committed to hanging onto their pets as long as possible and that way, people can get back on their feet and get their pets back when they're ready," said McManus.

In the meantime, the staff and volunteers remain as committed as ever.

"I think most of the volunteers would say we come here because we're animal lovers and that's just part of who we are," said Bella Chen.

If you're looking to reconnect with your pet, go to PasadenaHumane.org.

