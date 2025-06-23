Pasadena lawmakers introduce legislation to require federal agents to better identify themselves

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Lawmakers in Pasadena are introducing legislation that would require federal law enforcement agents to better identify themselves following immigration raids across the city over the weekend.

On Monday, State Senator Sasha Renee Perez introduced what's being called the "No Vigilantes Act," which is meant to strengthen the requirements and reinforce the importance of law enforcement property identifying themselves during any enforcement activity, including immigration raids.

This comes after several raids took place across Pasadena over the weekend.

In one incident, agents wearing vests labeled "police" were spotted detaining people around Villa Park on Saturday. Witnesses said at least two people were taken as they were buying tamales from a street vendor.

Just down the street, federal agents were also spotted entering an apartment building on Marengo Avenue. They apparently grabbed a few people there.

The city immediately took action and canceled several activities like swim lessons at parks throughout the area.

The raids are now also pushing local lawmakers to call for establishing clear identification requirements for law enforcement agencies.

If passed, law enforcement would be required to clearly display their I.D. featuring either their name or badge number.

Although it's not clear exactly how the legislation would be enforced, the hope is that it will not only deter law enforcement impersonation, but also ensure that local police can investigate any misconduct or excessive force from said agents and reduce fear throughout local communities.

"Who are these people?" Perez said during a press conference on Monday. "We're supposed to assume they are federal agents from Homeland Security or ICE, but the truth is unless these individuals provide proper identification, we don't know."

Meanwhile, similar legislation dubbed the "No Secret Police Act" has already been introduced. That bill would ban officers operating in California from covering their faces or concealing their identities.