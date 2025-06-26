Pasadena police release new sketches of suspects in 2021 killing of 13-year-old boy

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena police have released new sketches in the hopes of identifying the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy back in 2021.
The victim, Iran Moreno, was inside his home on North Raymond Avenue playing videos when a bullet struck and killed him.
The Pasadena Police Department recently released composite sketches of the man suspected of shooting the teenager and his alleged getaway driver, who is described as a woman.
They were last seen in a gray Ford Fusion at the time of the shooting. Newly-enhanced surveillance video revealed part of a license plate number: QJ117.
According to authorities, the gunman was wearing a red and black North Face sweatshirt.
Investigators say the suspects have connections to the Pasadena area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (626) 744-4583.