24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pasadena police release new sketches of suspects in 2021 killing of 13-year-old boy

KABC logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 7:16PM
Pasadena police release sketches in 2021 murder of 13-year-old boy
Pasadena police have released new sketches in the hopes of identifying the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy back in 2021.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pasadena police have released new sketches in the hopes of identifying the man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy back in 2021.

The victim, Iran Moreno, was inside his home on North Raymond Avenue playing videos when a bullet struck and killed him.

As a Pasadena family deals with the loss of a 13-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet, a search is underway for the shooter.

The Pasadena Police Department recently released composite sketches of the man suspected of shooting the teenager and his alleged getaway driver, who is described as a woman.

Pasadena police release new sketches of suspects in 2021 killing of 13-year-old boy

They were last seen in a gray Ford Fusion at the time of the shooting. Newly-enhanced surveillance video revealed part of a license plate number: QJ117.

According to authorities, the gunman was wearing a red and black North Face sweatshirt.

Investigators say the suspects have connections to the Pasadena area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at (626) 744-4583.

Copyright © 2025 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW